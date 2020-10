Today’s Headlines

Cities Must Make Room for Pedestrians (NextWeb)

Bay Area Eateries Bet on Parklets (SFGate)

Motorist Kills Diner in San Jose (SFGate, SFChron)

Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian (SFChron)

de Young Brings Back Cars (SFExaminer)

Police Impound Reckless Driver’s Car (ArgusCourier)

Albany’s San Pablo Avenue Plan (EastBayTimes)

VTA App Tells Passengers if There’s Room (EastBayTimes)

Winds, Heat, Fire Risk Again (SFChron)

Statue Torn Down in San Rafael (MarinIJ)

Urban Hikes in S.F. (Hoodline)

Commentary: RR is Critical for Caltrain (LosAltosCrier)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?