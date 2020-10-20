Today’s Headlines

CDC Finally Issues Mask Rule for Public Transit (USNews)

AC Transit Launches Mobile Ticketing App (CBSLocal)

Open Streets Carries On (Hoodline)

Parklet Program Needs Extended (Hoodline)

How to Plan Safe Outings (SFChron)

Art Festival Wants to Go On, Sues City (SFExaminer)

New San Jose Bike Lanes are Planned (EastBayTimes)

California’s Greenhouse Emissions Rise (SFChron)

Fire Warnings Again for this Weekend (EastBayTimes)

Affordable Senior Housing in the Richmond (SFExaminer)

California Preps for Next Disasters (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?