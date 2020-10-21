Today’s Headlines

S.F. Not on Track to Reach Vision Zero (SFExaminer)

Officials Push for More Red Light Cameras (SFExaminer)

Left Turn Calming Project (CBSLocal)

Motorist Crashes into Restaurant (SFChron)

Bus-Friendly Van Ness Makeover Nears Completion (SFChron)

‘CAREN’ Act Passed (SFChron)

More on Telecommute Mandate (PublicPress)

City Settles Tilting Tower Lawsuit (SFChron)

City Looks to Expand Homeless Encampments (SFChron)

S.F. Reaches ‘Yellow Tier’ on Reopening (SFGate)

More on Google Adding Office Space (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?