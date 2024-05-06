This Week: SFMTA Board, Berkeley Candidates, Bike Ambassador

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors. On the agenda for this meeting: the decision to add a two-way protected bike lane on Frida Kahlo Way. Tuesday, May 7, 1 p.m. Room 400, Floor 4, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday Berkeley’s District 4 Special Election Transportation Forum. Tune in to learn directly from the candidates vying for your vote about their values, vision, and plans for how Berkeley residents and visitors get around. Wednesday, May 8, 2024 starting at 5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bicycle Ambassador Training. This training will prepare you to volunteer at SF Bike events. Thursday, May 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Transportation Conversation with State Senator Scott Wiener. Join SPUR for this talk with San Francisco's Scott Wiener. Friday, May 10, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. Register to attend.
- Saturday Ribbon Cutting for New Protected Intersection. Join Bike East Bay and the City of Fremont for this celebration of the completion of a protected intersection at Walnut and Liberty. Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-noon. Meet at Fremont BART.
- Saturday Bicycle Meditation. For cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, May 11, 2-4 p.m. Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.