Today’s Headlines

4 BART Incumbents Keep Their Seats (CBSLocal)

More on Victories of Transit Measures (Marketplace, IntelTransport)

Caltrain Plans Service Adjustments (SFExaminer)

Complete List of Bay Area Results (SFChron)

San Jose’s Local Measures (MercNews)

Counting Continues in Oakland Races (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Santa Clara (SFChron)

First Rain of the Season Coming (SFChron)

Bay Area Reversing Some Reopenings (SFGate)

Uber Wants to Bring Prop. 22 to Other States (WashPost)

Vancouver Studies Congestion Pricing (DailyHive)

Nobody Wants to Buy S.F.’s Trump Tower (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?