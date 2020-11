Today’s Headlines

Supes Urge SFMTA to Prioritize Vision Zero (SFExaminer)

San Francisco to Consider Gadfly Law (SFChron)

Work from Home Mandate Being Revised (DailyJournal)

Transit Officials Propose Cuts (WashPost)

Clipper START Program Offers Discounts (DailyCal)

Golden Gate Bridge District’s Financial Woes (SFChron)

SMART Hires New Financial Chief (MarinIJ)

SMART Might Alter Grade Crossing (MarinIJ)

Biden’s Climate Agenda (SFChron)

Latest on California Proposition Counts (SFGate)

Mission Mural Tagged (Hoodline)

Replacing a Mansion with Apartments the Hard Way (SFChron)

