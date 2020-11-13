Today’s Headlines

Can Biden Help Save Bay Area Transit? (SFChron)

Why Voters Support Transit (Wired)

Central Subway Delayed Again (RT&S)

Owners of Sharks Fight Loss of Car Lanes (SFChron)

San Jose Asks How People Want to Get Around (EastBayTimes)

Why COVID 19 is Surging (SFGate)

Alameda County Freezes Openings (Berkeleyside)

Motorcyclist Hits Elderly Pedestrian (SFExaminer)

Benicia Police Officer Fatally Strikes Pedestrian with His Cruiser (SFGate)

Sink Hole Grabs Two Cars (SFGate)

Book About History of Muni (Hoodline)

