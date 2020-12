Today’s Headlines

Caltrain to Furlough Starting in January (DailyJournal)

Transit Cuts Could Gut Economies (Bloomberg)

More on Restart of Muni Rail (SFist)

More on Muni Budget (KTVU)

State Senator Blasts BART Contract (SFChron)

More on BART Agreement (SFExaminer)

Board Scrutinizes Van Ness BRT (SFExaminer)

Castro Muni Elevator to Have Four Stops (BayAreaReporter)

What ‘Stay at Home’ Orders Could Entail (SFGate, Berkeleyside)

Banning Outdoor Dining? (SFChron)

Wildfires and CO2 Emissions (SFChron)

S.F. Gets a Floating Fire Station (SFChron)

