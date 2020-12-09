Today’s Headlines

Public Transit Essential to Our Recovery (NRDC)

New Transit Housing Legislation (SFChron)

Pushback on Playground Closures (SFGate, SFChron)

Hit & Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Pushback on Nissan Traffic Violence Promotion (MercNews)

More on Plan to Increase Driving to Western Alameda (EastBayTimes)

Downtown San Francisco Restaurants Decimated (SFGate)

More on Effects of Outdoor Dining Ban (SFExaminer)

How Many Students to Bring Back to School in Spring (SFExaminer)

Mission Rock Streets to be Named for Maya Angelou, Toni Stone (SFExaminer)

Facebook Invests in Affordable Housing (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?