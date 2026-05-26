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This Week: S.F. management, Board Meeting, Pride Bike

8:10 AM PDT on May 26, 2026
This Week: S.F. management, Board Meeting, Pride Bike

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday/today! Management Lessons from San Francisco. This SPUR talk examines three high-stakes transformation efforts in which SF delivered measurable results for residents. Tuesday/today! May 26, 12-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SFBike members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday/tonight! May 26, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Pride Bike Decorating Party. Bike East Bay will be hosting a bike decorating party at the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. Wednesday, May 27, 5-7 p.m. Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, 3207 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland.
  • Thursday UCSF Bike Bus. Join this group of riders for a morning commute to Mission Bay. Thursday, May 28, meet at 8 for an 8:15 a.m. roll out. Check website for start locations, additional dates, and other details.
  • Thursday Bike Month Wrap Party/Bike to the Ballers. Join Bike East Bay on a ride to the Ballers stadium from Rockridge BART to watch Oakland’s own baseball champions with your bikey friends. Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. Rockridge BART, 5660 College Avenue, Oakland.
  • Saturday Flat Fix Clinic for Students and Families. Join the Safe Routes to School team at the Marina Branch Branch Library for a hands-on flat fix clinic. Saturday, May 30, 2-3 p.m. Marina Branch Public Library, 1890 Chestnut Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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