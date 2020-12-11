Today’s Headlines
- Berkeley Approves Adeline Corridor Plan (Berkeleyside)
- Polk Gulch Cable Car Turnaround (Hoodline)
- Seamus Murphy leaving Caltrain for WETA (ClimateOnline)
- Suspect Arrested in Deadly Muni Fight (SFGate)
- Murder Charges Sought for Second Cop in Oscar Grant Killing (SFChron)
- Presidio Wetlands Project (EastBayTimes)
- Morrison Canyon Road Open to Cyclists (MercNews)
- Some Oaklanders are Sheep (SFGate)
- Golden Gate Park Tree Done up for X-Mas (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Lessons from Closing and Opening Playgrounds (SFChron)
- Commentary: Cities Deserve Transit Aid (Hill)
