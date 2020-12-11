Today’s Headlines

Berkeley Approves Adeline Corridor Plan (Berkeleyside)

Polk Gulch Cable Car Turnaround (Hoodline)

Seamus Murphy leaving Caltrain for WETA (ClimateOnline)

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Muni Fight (SFGate)

Murder Charges Sought for Second Cop in Oscar Grant Killing (SFChron)

Presidio Wetlands Project (EastBayTimes)

Morrison Canyon Road Open to Cyclists (MercNews)

Some Oaklanders are Sheep (SFGate)

Golden Gate Park Tree Done up for X-Mas (Hoodline)

Commentary: Lessons from Closing and Opening Playgrounds (SFChron)

Commentary: Cities Deserve Transit Aid (Hill)

