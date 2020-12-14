Today’s Headlines

Marina Residents Don’t Want Bus (SFExaminer)

Transit is in Jeopardy (Wired)

Re-imagining Cable Car Turnaround (SFExaminer)

Muni Bus Collision at 24th and Mission (SFChron)

Not Many Riders at New BART Stations (MercNews)

Advocates Question SFMTA Board Nominee (Patch)

Work on Van Ness (SFGate)

Affordable Housing Benefit Extension (SFExaminer)

Marin to Add Ramp Between 101 and 580 (MarinIJ)

Was it Necessary to Close Outdoor Dining? (SFGate)

The Story of Lotta’s Fountain (SFChron)

Commentary: Biden Should Invest $1 Trillion in Rail (Streets.mn)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?