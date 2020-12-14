Today’s Headlines
- Marina Residents Don’t Want Bus (SFExaminer)
- Transit is in Jeopardy (Wired)
- Re-imagining Cable Car Turnaround (SFExaminer)
- Muni Bus Collision at 24th and Mission (SFChron)
- Not Many Riders at New BART Stations (MercNews)
- Advocates Question SFMTA Board Nominee (Patch)
- Work on Van Ness (SFGate)
- Affordable Housing Benefit Extension (SFExaminer)
- Marin to Add Ramp Between 101 and 580 (MarinIJ)
- Was it Necessary to Close Outdoor Dining? (SFGate)
- The Story of Lotta’s Fountain (SFChron)
- Commentary: Biden Should Invest $1 Trillion in Rail (Streets.mn)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
