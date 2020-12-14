Today’s Headlines

  • Marina Residents Don’t Want Bus (SFExaminer)
  • Transit is in Jeopardy (Wired)
  • Re-imagining Cable Car Turnaround (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Bus Collision at 24th and Mission (SFChron)
  • Not Many Riders at New BART Stations (MercNews)
  • Advocates Question SFMTA Board Nominee (Patch)
  • Work on Van Ness (SFGate)
  • Affordable Housing Benefit Extension (SFExaminer)
  • Marin to Add Ramp Between 101 and 580 (MarinIJ)
  • Was it Necessary to Close Outdoor Dining? (SFGate)
  • The Story of Lotta’s Fountain (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Biden Should Invest $1 Trillion in Rail (Streets.mn)

