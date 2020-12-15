Today’s Headlines

BART Goes Clipper Only (SFGate)

SFMTA Board Nominees Recommended (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Chamber Urges Supes to Give Muni Money (SFExaminer)

Marin to Study Shoulder-Running Bus Lanes (SonomaNews)

SFPD Officer Runs Red Light, Hits Two Cyclists (SFChron)

Driver Hits Senior Citizen in SoMa (SFGate)

More on Fell Gas Station Deathtrap (Hoodline)

Bay Area Close to Triggering ‘Stay at Home’ Order (SFGate)

Allowing e-Bike on Mount Tam? (MarinIJ)

Neighborhood Trees for Poetry (SFChron)

More on Cliffhouse Closing (SFChron)

