Today’s Headlines
- Central Subway 15 Percent Over Budget (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA’s Plan to Root Out Racism (SFChron)
- S.F. Faces Massive Budget Problems (SFChron)
- More on End of BART Paper Tickets (SFChron)
- More on 30 Stockton Extension NIMBYs (Hoodline)
- AC Transit Settles Lawsuit (SFChron)
- Feds Award Transit Oriented Development Grant (MassTransit)
- More on Biden Tapping Buttigieg for Transpo Sec. (SFGate, Guardian)
- More on First Raised Intersection (SFExaminer)
- Richmond to Build Housing on Toxic Site (SFChron)
- Truck Driver Kills 5 Cyclists in Nevada, Including Sports Basement Executive (SFGate, SFChron)
- Amazon’s Robotaxi (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?