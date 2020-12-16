Today’s Headlines

  • Central Subway 15 Percent Over Budget (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA’s Plan to Root Out Racism (SFChron)
  • S.F. Faces Massive Budget Problems (SFChron)
  • More on End of BART Paper Tickets (SFChron)
  • More on 30 Stockton Extension NIMBYs (Hoodline)
  • AC Transit Settles Lawsuit (SFChron)
  • Feds Award Transit Oriented Development Grant (MassTransit)
  • More on Biden Tapping Buttigieg for Transpo Sec. (SFGate, Guardian)
  • More on First Raised Intersection (SFExaminer)
  • Richmond to Build Housing on Toxic Site (SFChron)
  • Truck Driver Kills 5 Cyclists in Nevada, Including Sports Basement Executive (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Amazon’s Robotaxi (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

