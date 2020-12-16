Today’s Headlines

Central Subway 15 Percent Over Budget (SFExaminer)

SFMTA’s Plan to Root Out Racism (SFChron)

S.F. Faces Massive Budget Problems (SFChron)

More on End of BART Paper Tickets (SFChron)

More on 30 Stockton Extension NIMBYs (Hoodline)

AC Transit Settles Lawsuit (SFChron)

Feds Award Transit Oriented Development Grant (MassTransit)

More on Biden Tapping Buttigieg for Transpo Sec. (SFGate, Guardian)

More on First Raised Intersection (SFExaminer)

Richmond to Build Housing on Toxic Site (SFChron)

Truck Driver Kills 5 Cyclists in Nevada, Including Sports Basement Executive (SFGate, SFChron)

Amazon’s Robotaxi (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?