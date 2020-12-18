Today’s Headlines

The Future of Public Transit Depends on Congress (TIME)

SFPD “Traffic Safety” Plans? (SFNews)

Bus Riders Stop Attack (EastBayTimes)

Berkeley Finally Embracing Housing? (SFChron)

S.F.’s History of Moving Houses (SFGate)

Quarantine for People Coming into San Francisco (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)

How Long Will Stay-at-Home Order Last? (SFGate)

COVID Surge Hit L.A. Harder than S.F. (SFChron)

Commentary: Infill Housing is Critical (SFChron)

Commentary: Cities Be Wary of Sports Team Deals (SFChron)

Commentary: Finally, Some Good News for the Environment (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Hey Mayor Pete, How About Some HSR? (SFGate)

