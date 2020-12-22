Today’s Headlines

More on Federal Relief for Transit (SFExaminer, MarinIJ)

BART to Be on Regular Schedule for New Year’s Eve (SFGate)

Plan to Realign Capital Corridor Route (EastBayTimes)

Spare the Air Extended (SFGate)

New England States Agree to Reduce Transport Pollution (SFChron)

Advocates Want Community Lead Traffic Enforcement in TL (Hoodline)

Motorist Hits 92-Year-Old Pedestrian (SFExaminer)

Bay Trail Continues to Grow (SFChron)

Affordable Housing Project in the Sunset (SFExaminer)

Oakland PD Cuts (SFChron)

Commentary: Buying a Scooters was the Best Thing I did in 2020 (CNBC)

Commentary: Is California Losing its Luster? (SFChron)

