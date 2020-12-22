Today’s Headlines

  • More on Federal Relief for Transit (SFExaminer, MarinIJ)
  • BART to Be on Regular Schedule for New Year’s Eve (SFGate)
  • Plan to Realign Capital Corridor Route (EastBayTimes)
  • Spare the Air Extended (SFGate)
  • New England States Agree to Reduce Transport Pollution (SFChron)
  • Advocates Want Community Lead Traffic Enforcement in TL (Hoodline)
  • Motorist Hits 92-Year-Old Pedestrian (SFExaminer)
  • Bay Trail Continues to Grow (SFChron)
  • Affordable Housing Project in the Sunset (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland PD Cuts (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Buying a Scooters was the Best Thing I did in 2020 (CNBC)
  • Commentary: Is California Losing its Luster? (SFChron)

