Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Discusses Better Coordination with BART (DailyJournal)

Breed on Fatal NYE Crash and Criminal Justice (SFChron)

Affordability Concerns with UCSF Housing Plan (SFExaminer)

Marin Lawmaker Helps Push Housing Bond (MarinIJ)

Bay Area’s Running Out of ICU Capacity (SFChron)

Bay Area Stay-at-Home to Be Extended (KGO)

Japantown Street Trees Vandalized (SFGate, Hoodline)

Barack Obama Boulevard Stalled in Milpitas (EastBayTimes)

California Republicans Who Contributed to Insurrection (SFChron)

Commentary: What the Democratic Senate Means for Policy (SFChron)

