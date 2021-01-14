Today’s Headlines

BART to Close Richmond Station on Five Weekends (EastBayTimes)

San Mateo Gets Funds for Grade Sep (DailyJournal)

Sonoma Transit to Resume Collecting Fares (CBSLocal)

Palo Alto Park Banning Cars? (SFGate)

$30,000 Raised to Replace Street Trees (SFChron)

Could S.F.’s Chinatown Disappear? (SFGate)

More on Deadly SoMa NYE Crash (MissionLocal)

Plans to Make Hesperian Blvd. Safer (EastBayTimes)

Supes Fight Over Mass Vaccination Sites (SFChron)

Artists to Help in Pandemic (SFChron)

Navigation Centers for Bayview and Polk Gulch (Hoodline)

Commentary: How We’ll Know if Buttigieg Cares About Cities (NextCity)

