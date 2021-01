Today’s Headlines

BART Expanding “Ambassador” Program (EastBayTimes)

Board Urges 2nd Cop Prosecuted in Oscar Grant Killing (SFExaminer)

Major BART Delay (SFGate)

S.F. to Add 500 More Scooters (SFChron)

Program to Expand Train Service Between Bay Area and Salinas (Herald)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Ashland (EastBayTimes)

Biden Unveils Huge Stimulus Plan (SFGate)

COVID Testing Bus Rolls (KRON4)

Why Hasn’t S.F. Opened a Mass Vaccination Site (SFGate)

Online MLK Celebrations (SFExaminer)

Really Dumb PPE (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 18.