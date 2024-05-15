Headlines, May 15

- The Battle for the Streets (NYTimes)
- Plans for Revamped San Jose Station (MercNews)
- More on 'Portal' Project/Caltrain Downtown Tunnel (RailwayAge)
- Dispelling the $11 Billion HSR Bridge Nonsense (USAToday)
- More on the Gilman Interchange (SFGate)
- This Years Ride of Silence (MissionLocal)
- Stuck Waymo's of Telegraph Hill (SFStandard)
- Global Warming Experiment Ended (SFGate)
- Law Would Ban Encampments Along Creeks (MercNews)
- Letters: Housing Bonds Don't Work? Make BART Free (SFChron)
- Commentary: Just One More Lane, Just One More Lane Will Solve Traffic (MarinIJ)
