Today’s Headlines

  • Board to Vote on Market Street Without Protected Bike Lanes (SFExaminer)
  • BART Police as Social Workers (SFChron1SFChron2)
  • Can Work from Home Cure Traffic? (EastBayTimes)
  • San Jose Transit and COVID Relief (SJSpotlight)
  • UCSF Pledge to Reduce Traffic (SFExaminer)
  • Sunset NIMBYs Oppose Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • NIMBY ‘Think Tank’ Challenges Housing Math (MercNews)
  • Why Some Tech Workers are Leaving Bay Area (SFGate)
  • Bay Area Begging for More Vaccine (SFChron)
  • Record Temperatures and Winds Increase Fire Risk (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Housing Security is Fundamental (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

