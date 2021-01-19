Today’s Headlines

Board to Vote on Market Street Without Protected Bike Lanes (SFExaminer)

BART Police as Social Workers (SFChron1, SFChron2)

Can Work from Home Cure Traffic? (EastBayTimes)

San Jose Transit and COVID Relief (SJSpotlight)

UCSF Pledge to Reduce Traffic (SFExaminer)

Sunset NIMBYs Oppose Affordable Housing (SFChron)

NIMBY ‘Think Tank’ Challenges Housing Math (MercNews)

Why Some Tech Workers are Leaving Bay Area (SFGate)

Bay Area Begging for More Vaccine (SFChron)

Record Temperatures and Winds Increase Fire Risk (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Commentary: Housing Security is Fundamental (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?