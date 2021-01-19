Today’s Headlines
- Board to Vote on Market Street Without Protected Bike Lanes (SFExaminer)
- BART Police as Social Workers (SFChron1, SFChron2)
- Can Work from Home Cure Traffic? (EastBayTimes)
- San Jose Transit and COVID Relief (SJSpotlight)
- UCSF Pledge to Reduce Traffic (SFExaminer)
- Sunset NIMBYs Oppose Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- NIMBY ‘Think Tank’ Challenges Housing Math (MercNews)
- Why Some Tech Workers are Leaving Bay Area (SFGate)
- Bay Area Begging for More Vaccine (SFChron)
- Record Temperatures and Winds Increase Fire Risk (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Housing Security is Fundamental (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?