Today’s Headlines

Bummer Market Street Approved (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Bayview-Hunters Point Gets Express Bus to Downtown (SFExaminer)

New Era for S.F. Scooters (SFChron)

Fed Grant to Help Transit Deal with COVID (ProgressiveRailroading)

Federal Stimulus Dollars Could Push these Projects (BizTimes)

Chinatown Relief Measure Passes Board of Supes (Hoodline)

Bay Area Hit by High Winds, Power Outages (SFGate)

Did Shutting Down Outdoor Dining Make COVID Worse? (SFGate)

Ross Retains Francis Drake Blvd. Name (MarinIJ)

Berkeley Starts Housing Project in People’s Park (Berkeleyside)

Letters: Speed Kills (EastBayTimes)

