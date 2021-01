Today’s Headlines

Scooter Companies Get Ready for Next Commuting Boom (Bloomberg)

More on SFMTA Approval for Scooter Permit Changes (SFExaminer)

SMART Board Discusses Post-Pandemic Future (MarinIJ)

What Nuria Fernandez will do in Washington (BizTimes)

More on Bummer Market Street (SFBay)

Want an Old BART Car? (SFBay)

UCSF Parnassus Development Advances (SFChron)

Is “Fire Season” Every Season? (SFChron)

Bay Area Vaccine Roll-out Update (SFGate, SFChron)

Commentary: Biden Wisely Rejoins Climate Fight (SFChron)

