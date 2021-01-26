Today’s Headlines

More on Vision Zero Failing Despite Pandemic Slowdown (SFExaminer)

More on Old BART Trains (BoingBoing)

Equity Used to Object to Plan for Density Around Transit (SFChron)

Uber Wants to Help Transit? (Bloomberg)

Outdoor Dining, Personal Services Can Resume (SFExaminer, Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)

Which Activities Are you Ready to Resume? (SFChron)

How to Improve Personal COVID Safety (SFChron)

Downpours Expected (SFGate)

S.F. Falls Short on Representing Women in Public Art (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Fatal Crash Doesn’t Indicate Need for Parole Reform (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Does Low Income Housing Tax Credit Work? (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?