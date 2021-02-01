This Week: Single Family, Biking with Kids, Bike East Bay Member Meeting
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Single Family Zoning and Exclusion. A report by the Othering & Belong Institute at UC Berkeley documents the relationship between single-family housing and racial exclusion in the Bay Area. Join SPUR for a discussion of the findings. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 12:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Biking with Children. Register for this SFBC class to learn about all the cycling options for kids and parents, as well as tips, tricks, and tools for biking with your children safely and conveniently. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 4-5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike East Bay Member Meeting. Join fellow Bike East Bay members, staff, and meet the new board candidates. Thursday, Feb. 4, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike Sf Coffee Club. SFBC’s Women & Non-Binary Bike SF Coffee Club is a place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Feb. 5, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. This Bike East Bay workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Sunday, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.