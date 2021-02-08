Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Board Pushes Agency on Vision Zero (SFExaminer)

Mask Up on Transit or Get Fined (KRON4)

Transit Needs More Money to Survive (RailwayAge)

More on HSR Federal Funding Extension (Fox40)

More on Outer Sunset Traffic Plan (SFBay)

Reversing Bay Area ‘Exodus’ (BizTimes)

Challenging Bay Area’s Housing Numbers (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Struggles after Year of Pandemic (SFChron)

GG Dog Park Reopens (SFExaminer)

What’s Under Statue in GG Park? (SFGate)

Commentary: We Need an “S.F. Sucks” Campaign? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

