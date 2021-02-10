Today’s Headlines

Bummer Market Street Approved (SFExaminer)

Supes Approve Great Highway/Outer Sunset Safety Funding (SFExaminer)

Driver Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ in Lake Merced Killing (SFExaminer)

More on HSR Biz Plan (MarinIJ)

Buttigieg Wants HSR (WRAL)

More on Treasure Island Contaminants/Development (SFExaminer)

Public Comment on Silicon Valley Landmark Finalists (EastBayTimes)

Are People Really Fleeing S.F.? (SFExaminer)

Gap Inc. Latest S.F. Company to Downsize Offices (SFChron)

Bay Area’s Hope vs. Unknown in the Pandemic (SFChron)

Chevron Leaks 600 Gallons of Crude into Bay (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Historic Cable Car Crashes (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?