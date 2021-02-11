Today’s Headlines

Supe Presses SFMTA For Plan to Restore Mobility (SFExaminer)

Safety Improvements for Geary (SFExaminer)

Motorist Kills Skateboarding Child in Bayview (SFExaminer, SFChron)

More on Motorist Who Killed Pedestrian by Lake Merced (SFExaminer)

Assemblymember Goes to Prison for BART Cafe Scheme (SFChron)

More on Balboa RV Site Closing for Housing Construction (Hoodline)

Uber to Unload S.F. Office Space (SFGate)

Bay Area’s Vaccine Sites (SFGate)

Bay Area Opening and COVID Rate in Perspective (SFChron)

The German Who Thought Maine Was San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: Should Transit Planners Rethink Rush Hour? (Slate)

