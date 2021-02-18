Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Hand Sanitizer, Mask Dispenser Pilot (SFExaminer)
  • Return of Cable Cars, Historic Streetcars? (SFExaminer)
  • VTA Operators and Mask Enforcement (SJSpotlight)
  • Housing Proposed for Gilroy Train Station (GilroyDispatch)
  • More on Restoring Subway Service (SFBay)
  • Berkeley May Get Rid of Single-Family Zoning (Berkeleyside)
  • Where are San Franciscans Going? (Axios)
  • Ferris Wheel Vote Postponed (SFExaminer)
  • Bill to Ban Fracking (SFChron)
  • Mural Honors Women of Black Panthers (SFGate)
  • Woof! S.F. Dog Park Reopens (SFGate)
  • Man Restoring Victorians (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?