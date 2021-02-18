Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Hand Sanitizer, Mask Dispenser Pilot (SFExaminer)

Return of Cable Cars, Historic Streetcars? (SFExaminer)

VTA Operators and Mask Enforcement (SJSpotlight)

Housing Proposed for Gilroy Train Station (GilroyDispatch)

More on Restoring Subway Service (SFBay)

Berkeley May Get Rid of Single-Family Zoning (Berkeleyside)

Where are San Franciscans Going? (Axios)

Ferris Wheel Vote Postponed (SFExaminer)

Bill to Ban Fracking (SFChron)

Mural Honors Women of Black Panthers (SFGate)

Woof! S.F. Dog Park Reopens (SFGate)

Man Restoring Victorians (SFGate)

