Today’s Headlines

When Will Cable Cars Return? (SFChron)

Lime Launches New Adaptive Scooters (SFExaminer)

Bill Would Scrap VTA Board (EastBayTimes)

Mural on Sanchez (SFWeekly)

Bill Would Push State to Build Housing (SFChron)

More on Berkeley Ending Single-Family Zoning (SFChron)

Come Back for Chinatown (SFWeekly)

Using Hydrogen to Store Energy (SFChron)

More on Ferris Wheel (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Moving a House in San Francisco (Hoodline)

Commentary: Berkeley Must End Single-Family Zoning (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Protests Aside, People Need Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?