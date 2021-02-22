Today’s Headlines

Free Transit Rides for Vaccine (SFChron, KRON4)

Audit Finds Poor Comms Between SFMTA, Other Agencies (SFExaminer)

We Need a Cable Car Plan (SFChron)

Update on Harvey Milk Memorial (SFChron)

S.F. Could Have 3,000 Dining Parklets (Hoodline)

When Will it be Safe Again for Crowded Bars, Restaurants? (SFGate)

Neighbors Sue to Stop UCSF Hospital Expansion (SFGate)

Planning the Great Redwood Trail (SonomaNews)

How Many Steps do you Need a Day? (SFGate)

More on the Rolling Victorian (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)

Robo Cars to Recharge Themselves? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

