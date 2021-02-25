Today’s Headlines

Federal Money for Street Safety (SFExaminer)

Federal Money for BART, Caltrain, Muni (SFChron)

More on Berkeley and Single-Family Zoning (Berkeleyside)

Richmond Shifts Parking Lot for Unhoused (EastBayTimes)

S.F. Rents Stay Stable (SFWeekly)

Amazon’s Showplace Square Plan (Socketsite)

Old St. Mary’s Could Close (SFGate)

On Driving a House Down the Street (SFGate)

Letters: On Berkeley’s Proposed Zoning Change (SFChron)

Commentary: Housing Crisis Will Continue (SFChron)

Commentary: Subsidize My Car, Not Your SMART Train (MarinIJ)

