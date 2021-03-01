This Week: Bullet Train Update, Statewide Bills, Vision Zero
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday What’s Next for High-Speed Rail? Join SPUR and hear updates about construction in the Central Valley and plans to connect to the Bay Area and Southern California. Tuesday, March 2, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Rundown of Statewide Bills of Interest to Urbanists. Bills have been introduced and committee hearings on the state budget are underway. Join SPUR for a breakdown with lawmakers. Tuesday, March 2, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Vision Zero Strategy Update. The SFMTA will be updating the city’s Vision Zero Action Strategy in 2021 and wants public input. Thursday, March 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Microsoft Teams: Click here to join the meeting Call-in: +1 415-915-0757, 931212147#
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. Join Bike East Bay for a discussion of Cycletherapy: Grief and Healing on Two Wheels, edited by Elly Blue and Anika Ledlow. Thursday, March 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike Sf Coffee Club. SFBC’s Women & Non-Binary Bike SF Coffee Club is a place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, March 5, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics. Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Shafter Ave and Forest St., Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland. Register for Wait List.
