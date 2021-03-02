Today’s Headlines

Future of Twin Peaks Blvd. (SFExaminer)

Alemany Maze Bike Lanes (SFGate)

Bike Sharing and the E-Bike Boom (NYTimes)

More on Nunes BART Tunnel Lies (SFGate)

More on Republicans Criticizing Transit Funds (ABC7)

Support for Making ‘Shared Spaces’ Permanent (SFExaminer)

Bar Asked to Remove Parklet (SFGate)

Can Oakland Create More ‘Affordable’ Units? (SFChron)

S.F.’s COVID Tier Could Change (SFChron)

Updates on Vaccine Distribution Plans (MercNews)

Commentary: Berkeley Should Build Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?