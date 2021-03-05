Today’s Headlines

Commute Traffic, BART Ridership, Remains Light (CBSLocal)

More on Bringing Back Cable Cars and Streetcars (RT&S)

Transit at A’s Proposed Howard Terminal Site (TheAthletic)

More on Woman Killed by Motorist in Outer Mission (SFChron)

Groundbreaking on Supportive Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Google Funding Affordable Housing Projects (SFChron)

Fairfax Renames Francis Drake Blvd. (MarinIJ)

Turnouts Reduce Cyclist/Motorist Tensions on Mt. Diablo (SFChron)

Really? More on the Ferris Wheel? (SFChron)

Commentary: SMART Needs to Finish Bike Path (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Berkeley Streets Can be Safer without PD (Berkeleyside)

