Today’s Headlines

Transit Workers Will Soon Be Vaccine Eligible (MercNews)

Caltrain to Get Federal Money for Electrification (DailyJournal)

Pelosi’s Support for Transit (SFChron)

Transit Accessible Vaccination Sites (NBCBayArea)

Transportation Future Still Uncertain (WashPost)

Bill to Create National HSR Network (LowellSun)

New Scooters in San Jose (SJSpotlight)

New Tier for Reopening (SFGate)

Which Neighborhoods Have the Most Trees (Berkeleyside)

Reflecting on One Year of COVID in the Bay Area (SFChron)

Commentary: Please Close JFK Drive to Cars Forever (SFChron)

