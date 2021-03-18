Today’s Headlines

85 Percent of Muni Hours Back by 2022 (SFExaminer)

BART Adding Service (DailyCalifornian)

More on Speed Cameras (SFBay, LATimes)

Update on Dumbarton Rail Study (MountainViewVoice)

E-Bikes in Dogpatch (PotreroView)

Growth of “Clean” Commuting (8NewsNow)

Charges Filed in Uber Assault (CBSRadio)

Castro Merchants Get Grant (Hoodline)

Push to Ban Gas in Buildings (KQED)

Mixed-Use Plan for Grubstake Diner Site (SFExaminer)

Letters: Speed Kills (EastBayTimes)

