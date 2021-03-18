Today’s Headlines
- 85 Percent of Muni Hours Back by 2022 (SFExaminer)
- BART Adding Service (DailyCalifornian)
- More on Speed Cameras (SFBay, LATimes)
- Update on Dumbarton Rail Study (MountainViewVoice)
- E-Bikes in Dogpatch (PotreroView)
- Growth of “Clean” Commuting (8NewsNow)
- Charges Filed in Uber Assault (CBSRadio)
- Castro Merchants Get Grant (Hoodline)
- Push to Ban Gas in Buildings (KQED)
- Mixed-Use Plan for Grubstake Diner Site (SFExaminer)
- Letters: Speed Kills (EastBayTimes)
