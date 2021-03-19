Today’s Headlines
- Buttigieg Talks Bike Lanes, Green Space, Reducing Role of Cars (SFChron)
- More on ‘Link21’ Regional Transit Plans (SFBizTimes)
- BART, Caltrain Modifying Schedules (SFGate, KRON4)
- Bay Area Traffic is Picking Back Up (KRON4)
- SamTrans and SFMTA to Cooperate on Bus (MassTransit)
- Confused Truck Driver Endangers Amtrak Crew and Passengers (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Strikes Berkeley Bike Activist (SFChron)
- The Push to Make JFK Car Free (SFExaminer)
- Oakland Streets and other City Issues in Upcoming Budget Talk (Oaklandside)
- Tinted Windows are Mostly Illegal, but Tolerated (EastBayTimes)
- Specialized, Tesla in E-Bike Battery Recycling Deal (Endgadget)
