Today’s Headlines

Buttigieg Talks Bike Lanes, Green Space, Reducing Role of Cars (SFChron)

More on ‘Link21’ Regional Transit Plans (SFBizTimes)

BART, Caltrain Modifying Schedules (SFGate, KRON4)

Bay Area Traffic is Picking Back Up (KRON4)

SamTrans and SFMTA to Cooperate on Bus (MassTransit)

Confused Truck Driver Endangers Amtrak Crew and Passengers (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Strikes Berkeley Bike Activist (SFChron)

The Push to Make JFK Car Free (SFExaminer)

Oakland Streets and other City Issues in Upcoming Budget Talk (Oaklandside)

Tinted Windows are Mostly Illegal, but Tolerated (EastBayTimes)

Specialized, Tesla in E-Bike Battery Recycling Deal (Endgadget)

