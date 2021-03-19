Today’s Headlines

  • Buttigieg Talks Bike Lanes, Green Space, Reducing Role of Cars (SFChron)
  • More on ‘Link21’ Regional Transit Plans (SFBizTimes)
  • BART, Caltrain Modifying Schedules (SFGate, KRON4)
  • Bay Area Traffic is Picking Back Up (KRON4)
  • SamTrans and SFMTA to Cooperate on Bus (MassTransit)
  • Confused Truck Driver Endangers Amtrak Crew and Passengers (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Strikes Berkeley Bike Activist (SFChron)
  • The Push to Make JFK Car Free (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Streets and other City Issues in Upcoming Budget Talk (Oaklandside)
  • Tinted Windows are Mostly Illegal, but Tolerated (EastBayTimes)
  • Specialized, Tesla in E-Bike Battery Recycling Deal (Endgadget)

