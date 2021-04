Today’s Headlines

More on Transit and Infrastructure Bill (SFExaminer)

Is There Any Way to Stop Bay Area Traffic’s Return? (TimesHerald)

Can Biden Get America to be Less Car Dependent? (NYTimes)

Ferry Schedule Changes Coming in July (BayCrossings)

Muni Drivers Threatened by COVID–and Passengers (PublicPress)

Campaign Against Harassment on Public Transit (Bloomberg)

Stonestown Development Dense Enough? (SFChron)

Crowds at Beaches and Tourist Attractions Return (SFGate)

Street Safety Improvements in the Bayview (SFExaminer)

Bayview’s Murals (SFGate)

Supervisor Walton Explains “Segregationist” JFK (HereSay)

Commentary: Caution on Bill to Legalize “Jaywalking” (SFExaminer)

