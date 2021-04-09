Today’s Headlines

BART Service Could Increase in Sept. (SFExaminer)

More on BART Millbrae Agreement (Climate)

Anxiety, Public Transit, and Returning to the Office (CBSLocal)

Land Challenges for Cal High-Speed Rail (ConstructionDive)

E-Bikes and Scooters in Fremont (EastBayTimes)

Call to Ban Cars from Portion of San Pedro Street (SJMercNews)

Stern Grove Might be Back in June (SFExaminer)

Lower Haight’s Secret Courtyard (SFGate)

Facebook Offers its Menlo Park Site for Vaccinations (SFChron)

Commentary: Don’t Leave Petroleum Workers Behind (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Rail is Key to Saving Environment (SJSpotlight)

