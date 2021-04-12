This Week: Smart City Cycling, Sanchez, Transit Riders
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic as well as riders who want to hone their skills. Tuesday, April 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Sanchez Slow Street: Community Meeting. Join SFMTA for a brief presentation and Q&A regarding the Sanchez Slow Street. Wednesday, April 14, 2-3 p.m., online meeting, 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 468 033 18#.
- Wednesday SFTR Member Summit. The San Francisco Transit Riders is holding its first Membership Summit. They’ll provide an overview of what they’re working on – what’s happening with federal transit funding and infrastructure, what are the local transit funding opportunities, what’s happening with Temporary Emergency Transit Lanes and their 30×30 vision, etc. Wednesday, April 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Click to Register.
- Wednesday Bike Commuting Basics. This Bike East Bay workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible with funding provided by Bay Wheels. April 14, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Downtown on a Precipice. Union Square, SoMa, Yerba Buena, and the Financial District are littered with empty towers, shuttered storefronts and desolate streets — just a few of the many tangible ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Join SPUR to examine steps necessary to facilitate the recovery of the downtown. Thursday, April 15, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday The Role of Arts and Culture in Oakland’s Economic Recovery. The Fox Theater, Oakland Museum of California, Axis Dance Company, Hoodslam, Art Murmur, the Indigenous Red Market, and the Crucible have created an impressive arts and cultural scene in Oakland. Join SPUR to learn how these institutions have weathered the COVID crisis and how they can return stronger than before. Thursday, April 15, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to practice with at this free event. Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. India Basin Shoreline Park, Hunters Point Blvd. & Hawes St., S.F.
