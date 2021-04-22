Today’s Headlines

More on Plans for Transit, HOV Lanes in S.F. (SFExaminer)

To Reduce Waste, Use Public Transportation (NYTimes)

More on BART Service Increasing (SFExaminer)

Input Sought on Alameda General Plan (EastBayTimes)

Concepts for Harvey Milk Plaza (BayAreaReporter)

Court Rules Housing Can Replace Parking Lot (Berkeleyside)

California Bracing for Another Extreme Fire Season (SFChron)

History of ‘Save the Bay’ (SFExaminer)

What Can Bay Area Do About Rising Seas? (KQED)

Celebrate Earth Day Science Project (SFChron)

Cal Has Lowest COVID Case Load in Continental U.S. (SFGate)

Commentary: Cal Must Take Climate Change More Seriously (EastBayTimes)

