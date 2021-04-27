Brian Wiedenmeier Leaving S.F. Bicycle Coalition

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Brian Wiedenmeier is leaving his post as the organization’s Executive Director, according to a release issued today.

From the release:

After many years of leadership at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, Brian Wiedenmeier will be stepping down from his role as Executive Director on June 7, 2021. Brian has been your SF Bicycle Coalition’s Executive Director for five years and has been on staff for over seven. We are immensely grateful for Brian’s work at the organization and look forward to seeing what professional adventures come next for him.

Wiedenmeier started at the job in 2016. During his tenure, the length of protected bike lanes in San Francisco quadrupled from 10 miles to 40 miles, car-free Market Street became a reality, and, in response to the COVID pandemic, the city launched a network of Slow Streets and an expansion of car-free space in parks. “Over 11,000 San Franciscans were introduced to the joy of bicycling through our youth and adult bicycle education and 1,200 bikes were distributed through our Bike it Forward program throughout Brian’s tenure,” added the organization in its statement.

“Leading the SF Bicycle Coalition has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” said Wiedenmeier. “This work is certainly not easy, and that’s why I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together on San Francisco’s streets during that time. I will deeply miss working with our members, volunteers, staff, and board. All of you inspire me with your talent, passion, and dedication, and I look forward to continuing to volunteer alongside you as a member long into the future. I’m excited to share more soon about what’s next for me, and in the meantime, I hope to see many of you out on the streets on May 21 for Bike to Wherever Day!”

The organization will appoint an Interim Executive Director shortly and form a transition task force to start the search for a permanent successor.