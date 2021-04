Today’s Headlines

Block of Tenderloin Turned into Urban Park (SFExaminer)

Ode to Oakland’s Flex Streets (SFChron)

Not All Merchants Can Afford Shared Spaces (SFExaminer)

Ideas for Boosting Downtown (BizTimes)

VTA Free Ride Program to Help Seniors Get Shots (ABC7)

Feds Obligate Stimulus Funds to Amtrak (Trains)

Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit & Run (SFExaminer)

Video of Man who Died During Alameda Arrest (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Pop-Up Farmers Market of Outer Sunset (SFExaminer)

Cal Preps to Relax Mask Rules (SFGate)

Letters: Points for Driving While Texting (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Californians Fleeing to Unsustainable Suburbs (SFChron)

