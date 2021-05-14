Today’s Headlines

Muni’s Long Journey to Full Recovery (SFChron)

More on BART Service Restoration (SFExaminer)

Plane, Train, Bus Passengers Still Need Masks (CNBC)

Explaining New Mask Guidance (EastBayTimes)

Will California Follow CDC Mask Guidance? (SFChron)

Berkeley Neighbors Concerned About Safety (Berkeleyside)

Driverless Cars to go into Production in 2023? (CNBC)

Biden Negotiates with Republicans on Infrastructure Plans (SFChron)

S.F. Has a Surplus (SFExaminer)

More on Berkeley’s Hidden Bike Course (SFGate)

Commentary: If the A’s Leave, Blame the A’s (SFGate)

