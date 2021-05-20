Today’s Headlines

BART Ranks Last in Service (SFGate)

Fare-Free Muni Pilot Edges Forward (SFGate)

More Changes Coming to Muni this Summer (SFExaminer)

Ferries are Coming Back (KRON4)

Hi Rises to Move Forward at Lake Merritt BART (SFChron)

Two Supes Want to Maintain CEQA Appeals (BizTimes)

S.F. Chron Columnist Takes on San Francisco (SFist)

Victim of Latest Traffic Violence Identified (SFChron)

Housing Prices at Record Highs (SFChron)

A’s Are Asking Oakland for Mucho Tax Dollars (SFChron)

S.F.’s List of Weird (SFGate)

Letters: Reactions to Proposals to Eliminate I-980 (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?