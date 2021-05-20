Today’s Headlines

  • BART Ranks Last in Service (SFGate)
  • Fare-Free Muni Pilot Edges Forward (SFGate)
  • More Changes Coming to Muni this Summer (SFExaminer)
  • Ferries are Coming Back (KRON4)
  • Hi Rises to Move Forward at Lake Merritt BART (SFChron)
  • Two Supes Want to Maintain CEQA Appeals (BizTimes)
  • S.F. Chron Columnist Takes on San Francisco (SFist)
  • Victim of Latest Traffic Violence Identified (SFChron)
  • Housing Prices at Record Highs (SFChron)
  • A’s Are Asking Oakland for Mucho Tax Dollars (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s List of Weird (SFGate)
  • Letters: Reactions to Proposals to Eliminate I-980 (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?