Today’s Headlines
- BART Ranks Last in Service (SFGate)
- Fare-Free Muni Pilot Edges Forward (SFGate)
- More Changes Coming to Muni this Summer (SFExaminer)
- Ferries are Coming Back (KRON4)
- Hi Rises to Move Forward at Lake Merritt BART (SFChron)
- Two Supes Want to Maintain CEQA Appeals (BizTimes)
- S.F. Chron Columnist Takes on San Francisco (SFist)
- Victim of Latest Traffic Violence Identified (SFChron)
- Housing Prices at Record Highs (SFChron)
- A’s Are Asking Oakland for Mucho Tax Dollars (SFChron)
- S.F.’s List of Weird (SFGate)
- Letters: Reactions to Proposals to Eliminate I-980 (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?