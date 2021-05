Today’s Headlines

Bay Area Transit Hit Hard by Pandemic (SFChron)

More on BART Going Too Deep (CBSLocal)

VTA Leadership Pick (EastBayTimes)

Driver Arrested in Polk/Hayes Crash (CBSLocal)

More on Car-Free JFK and Access to Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)

More on Traffic Circles in San Jose (CBSLocal)

Cal Requiring Uber/Lyft to go Electric (Hill)

Gas Taxes are Rising (LATimes)

Pandemic Waning in Cal, Bay Area Especially (SFChron)

Letters: A’s Ballpark is Doomed (SFChron)

Commentary: Free Muni Sounds Great (SFChron)

