Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Equity Plan (MassTransit)

VTA Loosens Social Distancing (EastBayTimes)

SMART Adds Trips, Cuts Fares (MarinIJ)

Arrests in BART Robbery (EastBayTimes)

Dining Parklets Could Become Permanent (ABC7)

Restaurant Capacity Limits to Lift, June 15 (SFGate)

S.F. Has Cash to Fight Homelessness (SFExaminer)

Oakland Coliseum Vaccination Site to Close (SFChron)

Why People Aren’t Ready to Give up Their Masks (SFChron)

S.F. Return to ‘Normal’ in Photos (SFGate)

Letter: Road Diets Make a Positive Difference (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?