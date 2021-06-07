This Week: Lake Merced, Electrify, Post-COVID City
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Lake Merced Pedestrian Safety Project. This SFMTA project will look to improve safety for pedestrians along Lake Merced Boulevard between Skyline Boulevard and John Muir Drive. Tuesday, June 8, 9 a.m. — this virtual event continues through June 22 and can be accessed online at any time during this period.
- Tuesday How Can California Fully Electrify? Join SPUR for a conversation with the head of the California Energy Commission about how we can both electrify and decarbonize our buildings and our transportation sector to realize a cleaner future for all. Tuesday, June 8, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday The Post-COVID City. Join SPUR and the Pritzker Forum on Global Cities for a discussion of what solutions, policies, and strategies can advance the social and economic vitality of the post-COVID city. Thursday, June 10, 2-3 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Permanent Sanchez Slow Street Meeting #2. This project proposes to convert the current temporary Slow Street on Sanchez between 23rd and 30th streets into a permanent feature. Join this SFMTA meeting to express your support. Thursday, June 10, 5:30 p.m. Call: 1-415-915-0757 | conference ID: 208 292 927#. Or click HERE to join the meeting.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 11, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101: Road Class. Cover on-road, on-your-bike practice sessions, working in small groups with our certified instructors to improve your handling skills, emergency maneuvers, and ability to confidently and safely bike on all types of streets and pathways. Saturday, June 12, 12-4 p.m., Fremont Main Library parking lot, 2400 Stevenson Blvd., Fremont.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, June 13, 1-4 p.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
