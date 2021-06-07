Today’s Headlines

  • How Muni Drivers Have Handled the Pandemic (48Hills)
  • Masks Will Continue to be Required on Transit (ABC7)
  • Santa Cruz Metro Aids VTA (CBSLocal)
  • “Bike Lanes to Bernal” Petition (MissionLocal)
  • On the S.F. Bay Trail (NBCBayArea)
  • We Need a ‘Greenway Stimulus’ (Bloomberg)
  • S.F.’s Homeless Street Teams (SFExaminer)
  • Bayview Park Reopens (SFChron)
  • Sausalito’s War on Housing Takes to the Water (SFChron)
  • Environmentalists Critique California Legislature (SFChron)
  • Letters: Keep a Small Sliver of Golden Gate Park Car Free (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Remove Left Turns for Safety (Governing)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?