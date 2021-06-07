Today’s Headlines
- How Muni Drivers Have Handled the Pandemic (48Hills)
- Masks Will Continue to be Required on Transit (ABC7)
- Santa Cruz Metro Aids VTA (CBSLocal)
- “Bike Lanes to Bernal” Petition (MissionLocal)
- On the S.F. Bay Trail (NBCBayArea)
- We Need a ‘Greenway Stimulus’ (Bloomberg)
- S.F.’s Homeless Street Teams (SFExaminer)
- Bayview Park Reopens (SFChron)
- Sausalito’s War on Housing Takes to the Water (SFChron)
- Environmentalists Critique California Legislature (SFChron)
- Letters: Keep a Small Sliver of Golden Gate Park Car Free (SFChron)
- Commentary: Remove Left Turns for Safety (Governing)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?